Crucial documents related to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge expected to be released today

Judge orders release of documents related to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As early as today, we could be learning more about what led to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

According to a report from our partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, a judge ordered city leaders and private contractors to release key documents related to the collapse.

Those documents could shed light on what caused the collapse as well as who is responsible.

They are expected to include inspection records and internal communications about the bridge.

An attorney for the victims called it a win in the fight for transparency.

"Today really marked the culmination of a two-year fight for transparency," said Jason Matzus to the Post-Gazette.

A specific time of release has not been made available.

