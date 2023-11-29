Crucial documents related to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge expected to be released today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As early as today, we could be learning more about what led to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.
According to a report from our partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, a judge ordered city leaders and private contractors to release key documents related to the collapse.
RELATED STORIES:
- Several Pittsburgh-area PennDOT workers honored for quick replacement of Fern Hollow Bridge
- Fern Hollow Bridge reopens after final touches
- NTSB issues new Fern Hollow Bridge report, urging review of bridge inspection reports nationwide
- Community members look back at one-year anniversary of Fern Hollow Bridge collapse
- Fern Hollow Bridge reopens to traffic 11 months after collapse
- President Biden returns to Fern Hollow Bridge to talk infrastructure
- Report finds Fern Hollow Bridge appeared to have had 'major decay' just months before collapse
- NTSB: Bus camera gives information on sequence of Fern Hollow Bridge collapse
- PHOTO GALLERY: Fern Hollow Bridge Collapses In Pittsburgh's Frick Park
Those documents could shed light on what caused the collapse as well as who is responsible.
They are expected to include inspection records and internal communications about the bridge.
An attorney for the victims called it a win in the fight for transparency.
"Today really marked the culmination of a two-year fight for transparency," said Jason Matzus to the Post-Gazette.
A specific time of release has not been made available.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
for more features.