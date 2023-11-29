Watch CBS News
Crucial documents related to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge expected to be released today

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders release of documents related to Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Judge orders release of documents related to Pittsburgh bridge collapse 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As early as today, we could be learning more about what led to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge. 

According to a report from our partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, a judge ordered city leaders and private contractors to release key documents related to the collapse. 

Those documents could shed light on what caused the collapse as well as who is responsible. 

They are expected to include inspection records and internal communications about the bridge. 

An attorney for the victims called it a win in the fight for transparency. 

"Today really marked the culmination of a two-year fight for transparency," said Jason Matzus to the Post-Gazette. 

A specific time of release has not been made available. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on November 29, 2023 / 7:26 AM EST

