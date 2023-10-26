Several Pittsburgh-area PennDOT workers honored for quick replacement of Fern Hollow Bridge

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - In less than a year after its collapse, the Fern Hollow Bridge was rebuilt and reopened in Pittsburgh.

Earlier this week, nine Pittsburgh-area PennDOT employees were honored at a ceremony in Harrisburg, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro presented them with the Governor's Award for Excellence.

The nine recipients of the award were all based in District 11, which is PennDOT's Pittsburgh regional office. They included:

Michele Mara Acitelli, Senior Civil Engineer Manager

Robert Byrnes, Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor

Zachary Kamnikar, Civil Engineer Manager

Douglas Seeley, Assistant District 11 Executive, Design

Shane Szalankiewicz, Senior Civil Engineer Manager

Michael Szurley, Senior Project Manager

Douglas Thompson, Senior Civil Engineer Manager

Mark Young, Environmental Planning Manager

Jason Zang, District 11 Executive

"Rebuilding the Fern Hollow Bridge in record time was the direct result of incredible collaboration and is a testament to what is possible when everyone is committed to taking action and finding solutions," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

At the time of the collapse, then-Governor Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey issued a disaster declaration which allowed the city and PennDOT to enter into an agreement where PennDOT would handle the remodeling and rebuilding of the bridge.

The declaration also allowed the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT to approve a contract with Swank Construction Company and HD Inc. for the removal of the collapsed bridge, and then the rebuilding of it.

Just 11 months after its collapse, the bridge was redesigned, rebuilt, and reopened.