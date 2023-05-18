NTSB issues new Fern Hollow Bridge report, urging review of bridge inspection reports nationwide

NTSB issues new Fern Hollow Bridge report, urging review of other inspection reports

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a new report concerning the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.

The NTSB is recommending that inspection reports on up to 10,000 bridges nationwide should be reviewed.

The NTSB found problems with corrosion and deterioration on Fern Hollow, most notably involving uncoated weathering steel.

The new report said in part: "Uncoated weathering steel requires periods of dryness to form a protective oxide coating, or patina, that resists corrosion over time. Debris, dirt, and leaves were blocking the drainage systems on the Fern Hollow Bridge, allowing water to drain onto areas not intended for water flow and preventing the protective patina from forming."

The NTSB says the findings have implications for bridges across the country.

The full investigation into the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse is still ongoing.

