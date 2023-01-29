Community members look back at one-year anniversary of Fern Hollow Bridge collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was one of the biggest stories of 2022. One year ago Saturday, the Fern Hollow Bridge connecting the neighborhoods of Squirrel Hill, Regent Square, and Point Breeze collapsed, seemingly out of nowhere, leaving the city and the nation in shock.

All eyes turned to Pittsburgh as the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in Frick Park. It was a disaster that made national news and still has us talking today.

Jan. 28, 2022, is a date that won't soon be forgotten in Pittsburgh.

That morning, as the a.m. commute was well underway, the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed into the ravine below.

Hundreds of first responders rushed to the scene, and rescue efforts got underway.

In all, 10 people were injured, four were taken to the hospital, and thankfully, no one was killed.

Shortly after the collapse, President Biden was on the scene. Ironically, Biden was scheduled to be in Pittsburgh that same day, touting his historic infrastructure plan. He vowed the bridge would be rebuilt.

What followed in the aftermath was a large-scale rebuilding project that cost millions of dollars and almost round-the-clock work. And just days before Christmas of last year, the 447-foot span reopened to the public.

Though construction will not be fully completed until this summer, on the first anniversary of its collapse, the Fern Hollow Bridge boasts one lane of traffic moving in each direction, along with an open pedestrian sidewalk, which many seem happy to be using again.

"I was kind of skeptical to go back over it. I was like, 'Should we trust it?' I feel I trust it," bridge-goers Kara and Evan said. "I feel like as long as they are checking them more frequently, I trust them. There is no way to be afraid of bridges and live in Pittsburgh. So, I feel like you just have to trust it."

Recently, there have been several lawsuits filed against the city regarding the maintenance of the bridge and the collapse.

Additionally, there was recently an NTSB report about the collapse of the bridge, but it gave no definitive conclusion as to why the bridge failed. But one thing is certain, the bridge is back and hopefully will stand for many, many years to come.