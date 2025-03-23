Watch CBS News
Crews tackle multiple vehicle crashes in South Strabane Township

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two vehicle crashes occurred early Sunday morning in South Strabane Township.

According to the South Strabane Fire Department, crews were dispatched after 3 a.m. to Locust Avenue for the first accident, when there was a report of a vehicle crashed into a house with downed wires and a potential fire. When the crew arrived on scene, it was revealed that a vehicle struck a pole, unoccupied vehicle and the porch of a home. A small fire broke out in a tree due to power lines.

While at the site of the first incident, another vehicle crash occurred on North Main Street around 4:30 a.m. According to the fire department, a vehicle struck a home.

There may be power outages in parts of the area, and roadway restrictions will be in place on Locust Avenue and Oak Spring Road.

The fire department said that no significant damage is believed to have occurred in both instances, and there were not any major injuries. They were assisted by the City of Washington Fire Department during this incident.

sstrabane1.jpg
One of the crashes that occurred in South Strabane Township. South Strabane Fire Department

