Crews rescue woman who fell down hillside

SHADYSIDE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police were called to the area of Liberty Avenue and 21st Street in Pittsburgh around 11:30 Saturday morning to recuse a woman who had fallen down a hillside.

They say they were called by employees at the Audi dealership on Liberty, saying they heard someone screaming from the hillside behind the store.

Multiple crews were called to aid in the rescue of the woman, who had fallen about 40 feet from a retaining wall it's believed she was sitting on.

Once rescued, the woman was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.