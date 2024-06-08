Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews rescue woman who fell down hillside

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crews rescue woman who fell down hillside
Crews rescue woman who fell down hillside 00:27

SHADYSIDE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police were called to the area of Liberty Avenue and 21st Street in Pittsburgh around 11:30 Saturday morning to recuse a woman who had fallen down a hillside.

They say they were called by employees at the Audi dealership on Liberty, saying they heard someone screaming from the hillside behind the store.

Multiple crews were called to aid in the rescue of the woman, who had fallen about 40 feet from a retaining wall it's believed she was sitting on.

Once rescued, the woman was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive. 

First published on June 8, 2024 / 8:09 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.