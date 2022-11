CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews rescued a person from a fire Friday night in Charleroi.

It happened on Church Street. The person was taken to the hospital.

Charleroi Fire Dept. Facebook

Crews told KDKAhoarding conditions made it impossible to get inside the home at first.

They eventually did get the fire under control. There's no word on how it started.