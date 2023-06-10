Crews called to retrieve sinking boat in Blawnox
BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) - Emergency crews were called to Blawnox Saturday afternoon after learning a boat was sinking in the water.
It happened at a boat dock in Bell Harbor.
The fire chief tells KDKA the boat sprung a leak and started taking on water. No one was on the boat at the time of the incident.
Crews had to place buoys in the water to control a small gas leak.
The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission, along with the EPA, is handling the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.