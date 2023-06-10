Watch CBS News
Crews called to retrieve sinking boat in Blawnox

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) - Emergency crews were called to Blawnox Saturday afternoon after learning a boat was sinking in the water. 

It happened at a boat dock in Bell Harbor. 

The fire chief tells KDKA the boat sprung a leak and started taking on water. No one was on the boat at the time of the incident.

Crews had to place buoys in the water to control a small gas leak. 

The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission, along with the EPA, is handling the investigation.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 7:57 PM

