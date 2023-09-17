Crews battle scrap fire on Neville Island

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday night, crews were battling a massive fire on Neville Island.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. and was an industrial fire along Grand Avenue.

The fire happened at Neville Island Metals.

According to fire crews, a large pile of scrap metal was on fire.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details