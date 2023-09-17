Watch CBS News
Crews battle scrap fire on Neville Island

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday night, crews were battling a massive fire on Neville Island. 

The call came in just before 9 p.m. and was an industrial fire along Grand Avenue. 

The fire happened at Neville Island Metals. 

According to fire crews, a large pile of scrap metal was on fire. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what started the fire. 

First published on September 17, 2023 / 7:25 AM

