Crews battle scrap fire on Neville Island
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday night, crews were battling a massive fire on Neville Island.
The call came in just before 9 p.m. and was an industrial fire along Grand Avenue.
The fire happened at Neville Island Metals.
According to fire crews, a large pile of scrap metal was on fire.
It's unclear if anyone was injured or what started the fire.
