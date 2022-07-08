Man charged with shooting 7 dogs to death, injuring 2 others in Crawford County

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man has been charged with shooting nine dogs in Crawford County last month, killing all but two.

Skyler Martin was arraigned on nine felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty Friday and taken to jail, Erie News Now reported.

Nine dogs were shot in Crawford County. (Photo Credit: ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division)

The animal cruelty division at the ANNA Shelter in Erie said the dogs' owners left town, leaving the German shepherds with a friend. The shelter said when the owners returned home, they found seven of their dogs dead and two critically injured in a "brutal massacre."

Announcing the charges Friday, the shelter said fosters are caring for Trooper and Honey, who are working their way "down the long road of recovery."

"We are extremely proud of Officer Duckett for working this case non stop until he was able to solve it!" the shelter wrote on Facebook. "And of the rest of our staff for their countless hours dedicated to caring for the two survivors of this massacre."

Erie News Now reported Martin said he shot the dogs because they chased the kids of a neighbor he knew. An anonymous caller helped solve the shooting, Erie News Now said.