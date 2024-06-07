Cranberry Township rolls out "No Need for Speed" campaign to encourage safe driving

Cranberry Township begins "No Need for Speed" Campaign

Cranberry Township begins "No Need for Speed" Campaign

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - For the next two weeks across Cranberry Township, you'll find signs in neighborhoods encouraging drivers to slow down as more people are out and about in the warmer weather.

Lieutenant William Ahlgren was putting up a sign on Woodcock Drive Friday morning that caught drivers' attention. He said the biggest complaint the department gets is about speeders.

"I think everybody's just in a big hurry and they're not taking enough time to plan their trips," Ahlgren said.

He's working to address the problem with the township and the community, especially as school is out and more people spend time outdoors.

Director of Public Works Kelly Maurer said for about 10 years Cranberry has run a bi-annual 'Slow Down Campaign.'

"People are distracted, they don't realize how fast they're going," Maurer said.

The goal is to make streets safer for those young and old to walk, bike, play, drive, and ride.

This year 33 neighborhoods are participating.

Residents will have signs up through June 20, and during that time, every day police will install four radars in different communities that will gather data to analyze.

"What times are people speeding? Is there a problem? Is the average speed too high? and then we can follow up," Maurer said.

Through the years, they've seen a difference.

"They actually are slowing down a little bit," Ahlgren said.

If it doesn't stick, then they'll take additional measures, in hopes all can enjoy some time outside.

"In certain areas where we have recurring complaints, we'll bring them back as another reminder at a later date," Ahlgren said.

The next campaign will start on August 22 when school is back in session.