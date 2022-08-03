Watch CBS News
Cranberry Township providing senior citizens with free smoke detectors

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Seniors 65 and older in the Cranberry area can get free smoke detectors today.

According to Butler Radio, the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company will be handing out battery-operated smoke detectors from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal center.

The event is part of the Cranberry Fire Company's ongoing fire safety education program.

