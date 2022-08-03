Cranberry Township providing senior citizens with free smoke detectors
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Seniors 65 and older in the Cranberry area can get free smoke detectors today.
According to Butler Radio, the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company will be handing out battery-operated smoke detectors from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal center.
The event is part of the Cranberry Fire Company's ongoing fire safety education program.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.