Cranberry Township providing senior citizens with free smoke detectors

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Seniors 65 and older in the Cranberry area can get free smoke detectors today.

According to Butler Radio, the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company will be handing out battery-operated smoke detectors from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal center.

The event is part of the Cranberry Fire Company's ongoing fire safety education program.