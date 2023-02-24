Cranberry Township unveils plans to buy 71-acre farm and turn it into park

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Cranberry Township could soon be taking over a 71-acre vacant farm and turning it into a working "farm park."

The Powell farm in Cranberry Township has sat vacant for almost two years, but soon this farm could not only be up and running again but free and open to the public.

It is almost like something out of "Anne of Green Gables" -- a beautiful 71-acre farm from the 1940s, complete with a period farmhouse and several outbuildings and silos all painted white with a green trim.

This 150-year-old farm had been in the Powell family since 1945 until Denton Powell passed away in 2021.

Now the executor of Powell's will, Andy Hack, wants to give the property to the township, not only for it to continue as a working farm, but to be a place where people can come and learn about agriculture and enjoy the grounds of the bucolic area.

John Skorupan, the supervisor of Cranberry Township, says that the township is excited to preserve and reimagine this part of local history.

"When Mr. Denton passed away and Andy had the opportunity, he asked the township if we would like to help him switch this over to the township, so we could use it as a learning tool for the kids and the people in the township, and to me, it's a big part of history," Skorupan said.

The township board is considering the acquisition on the property, and they will vote on the matter in early March. Skorupan, however, says that this vote is a foregone conclusion and that everyone on the board of supervisors is very excited about the possibilities in taking on this property.

"I think it is just going to be a great place for the community," Skorupan said, adding, "I think it will be a great addition to the township."

Again, the board in Cranberry will vote as to whether or not to obtain the land here next week, and if they do decide to take on the farm, they'll start their planning for both the development and preservation of this area for future generations to come.