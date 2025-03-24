Suspect surrenders without incident following standoff in Crafton Heights

Man in custody after standoff in Crafton Heights

A man has surrendered to police after a standoff in Crafton Heights.

According to police, the standoff happened at a home on Dickens Street. One neighbor said that she saw and heard that man who was inside the home threaten to shoot the police.

That's when police called in the SWAT team around 6:45 p.m. when it began as a domestic incident between a woman and her son.

The woman told 911 her son was intoxicated and making threats as well as throwing things inside the home.

A neighbor said police ordered the man through a window to come out a couple of times. Police then said they would come inside, but he then threatened to kill officers if they did.

Police were then given information that the suspect had a real gun.

The woman was ultimately able to escape safely and police were able to get the man to surrender around 9 p.m. with no issues.

However, neighbors said it was shocking to see play out.

"We noticed that the SWAT team was here and they were evacuating all the neighbors and stuff," said Greg Swogger, a neighbor. "Later on we found out that he had taken something and had just gone completely crazy and was threatening to shoot the police."

The suspect's mother said her son has mental health issues and police said he was in crisis when they were called.

It's not yet known if he will face any criminal charges.