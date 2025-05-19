Crafton police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend

Crafton police are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman.

"If you're watching, please turn yourself in. It would be a lot easier," said Crafton Police Chief Mark Sumpter.

On Saturday, investigators say Christian Spruill forced a victim into his vehicle after a heated argument.

"Christian Spruill, we've been dealing with for quite a while. This time he tried to abduct his ex-girlfriend," Sumpter said.

While in the car, the victim told police she tried to turn the car off, put it in park, grab the wheel and get a hold of her cellphone. She alleges that her repeated calls to be let out were ignored by Spruill.

When the vehicle went over a hillside and crashed into the backyard of a home on Chartiers Avenue, the victim used the moment as an opportunity to get away.

While neighbors helped the victim, Spruill escaped.

"If you see him, please let us know, we'd like to get him," Sumpter said.

The Crafton police chief says this has been going on for several months. This is just the most recent incident. Right now, Spruill has three active warrants out for his arrest and a pending case, all involving the victim in this case.

"Some stalking issues as well and some harassment," Sumpter said.

The signs all point to domestic violence.

Law enforcement says if you find yourself on the receiving end, get help.

"You have anything like that — you feel like you're being harassed, stalked, the person won't quit calling you, get a hold of law enforcement and we can deal with it," Sumpter said.

KDKA-TV has learned that Spruill used to live with his ex-girlfriend but he's experiencing homelessness.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the national hotline at 1-800-799-7233.