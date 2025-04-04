PennDOT finds another crack in I-579 support pier near Veterans Bridge

PennDOT has found another crack in a support pier that carries traffic on I-579.

It comes just about a month after PennDOT found a similar crack in one of the concrete piers that supports the HOV lane from the Veterans Bridge onto the Parkway North.

When they put the stations and pylons in back in 1989, everything was great, but over time, salt and weather have taken their toll. The end result is PennDOT is looking to find more cracks and at least one lane on I-579 will be closed.

PennDOT engineers spent the day Friday in high-lift bucket trucks hammering away at the cement piers underneath northbound I-579 where the road merges into the Veterans Bridge.

(Photo: KDKA)

"Just that entire interchange, off ramps, on ramps, approach spans to the Veterans Bridge, just that entire interchange right there," said PennDOT District 11 executive Jason Zang.

PennDOT determined that at least one of the massive cement structures was degraded, prompting an immediate lane closure and they're looking at others.

"In an abundance of caution. Don't anticipate finding anything. But then again, sometimes you just don't know. There are 34 that we want to take another look at," said Zang.

That means lane closures. For now, the left shoulder of the northbound 579 will be down to one lane.

"Traffic is traffic, it's everywhere all the time and you're not going to get away from it," said driver Carleen Kamon.

But with nearly 35,000 cars using the impacted area every day, it's probably going to fray some nerves.

"Oh, it will be horrible on there, it's going to be terrible. People are going to be delayed and stuff," said driver Leland Ferrari.

As to when the lanes will be reopened, PennDOT says they don't have a timetable just yet.

The drivers KDKA-TV spoke to on Friday said yes, it will be a pain, but better safe than sorry.

"Absolutely, but it's better than to have it fall over on someone's car and kill them," Kamon said.