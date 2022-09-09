CPSC recalls children's 'HearMuffs' due to rupturing batteries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've got a recall that kids and parents alike need to know.

More than 31,000 pairs of children's "HearMuffs" are being recalled for safety concerns.

The alkaline batteries in the headphones can rupture, which could lead to several injuries.

The "HearMuffs" were sold at Sam's Club, Kroger, and other stores across the country.

So far there have been 19 reports of ruptured batteries but no injuries.

Models included in the recall are LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus, and LA-kids-AM-WH.

You can find more information and what the next steps are on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at this link.