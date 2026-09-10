Coyote rescued after getting stuck between 2 walls in Pittsburgh

A coyote was rescued after it got stuck between two walls in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a Facebook post on Thursday that Animal Care and Control officers were recently called to an "unusual situation" on Atwood Street after a coyote became wedged between two walls in an alley and couldn't free itself.

Animal control officers spent hours working to get a hold of the frightened animal. They eventually managed to free it, and the coyote was relocated outside the city to a wooded area.

"This is a good reminder that coyotes can be found in urban environments and throughout Pittsburgh neighborhoods, suburbs, and parks," Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a Facebook post. "They are naturally active during the daylight hours, particularly at dawn and dusk."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says coyotes can be found in a range of habitats across the state, including heavily forested areas, farmland and heavily populated cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

If you run into a coyote, Pittsburgh Public Safety said to stay visible, make yourself look as large as possible and make a lot of noise. Never run from a coyote, because it may trigger its instinct to chase.

This coyote isn't the first run-in animal control officers have had with wildlife in Pittsburgh this summer. In June, officers were called to Beechland Street near the Lincoln Place Greenway after a fox walked through a home's cat door and hunkered down in the bathtub. The fox was released back into the woods.