Fox found in bathtub after walking through cat door of Pittsburgh home

Finding a fox in your bathtub may sound like the start of a children's book, but it's exactly what happened to some Pittsburghers on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officers were called to Beechland Street near the Lincoln Place Greenway on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a gray fox inside a residence.

Officers arrived and found the fox inside a bathtub in a bathroom and safely got it out. It was determined to be healthy and was released into the woods, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The homeowners believe the fox got in by using their cat door.

A fox was found in the bathtub of a Pittsburgh home after it likely used the cat door to let itself in. (Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety Department/Facebook)

"There's no foxing around, this unexpected visitor made itself right at home!" Pittsburgh Public Safety wrote in a Facebook post.

Public safety said foxes are opportunistic scavengers and will enter yards and homes looking for easy meals. To keep critters out, it's recommended you remove food sources and cover any hiding spots.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the commonwealth is home to both red and gray foxes. The two generally prefer different types of habitat, but both species are adaptable and can be found throughout the state, sometimes in areas not considered prime habitat, like a bathtub, the Game Commission says.

Experts say red foxes seem less bothered by people than grays, so they'll often live in heavily populated areas. However, if an area can provide food and shelter, the Game Commission says foxes will consider making a home there. Because foxes are nocturnal, people don't see them too often.