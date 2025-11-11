Wardens to conduct nighttime coyote hunts in Churchill after residents report sightings

Pennsylvania game wardens will be conducting nighttime coyote hunts in Churchill after residents reported several sightings.

Churchill police posted on Facebook saying that coyotes can oftentimes be "problematic" in the area, especially at this time of year.

Some residents have reported coyote sightings in or near their backyards, prompting authorities to make arrangements with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the owner of Churchill Crossings to conduct nighttime hunts on the property.

The hunts will happen at the old Westinghouse site after dark. Churchill police said trained game warden officers will use night vision technology and silenced rifles. There will be no threat to residents, police said.

"We are confident that these efforts will be productive and help to eliminate the many threats coyotes pose," police wrote on social media.

Are coyotes dangerous?

According to the Urban Coyote Research Project, which studies urban coyote ecology and behavior, bites are rare.

While coyotes have been known to attack people and pets, the research project says risks are minimal and the majority of attacks could have been reduced or prevented.

The number one most effective way to prevent coyote attacks is to eliminate wildlife feeding, the project says. To avoid coyote attacks on pets, it's recommended to keep them on leashes and not leave them unattended outside.

If you encounter a coyote, experts say you should not run. Instead, shout, wave your arms or throw something. Be extra cautious if you see a coyote during the daytime, researchers say, because that means it may have become habituated to humans and it could be more likely to attack.