Pittsburgh officials warn of increased coyote sightings in city parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh officials are warning about increased coyote sightings in some city parks.

Pittsburgh Public Safety shared a public service announcement from Animal Care and Control, Humane Action Pittsburgh and police, reminding residents to keep their pets on a leash in parks at all times.

Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control supervisor David Madden says coyotes have lived in Pittsburgh for "many years." Coyotes are generally nocturnal and seldom seen, but if you see one during the day, it's not a cause for alarm, Madden said.

Pittsburgh police officer Christine Luffey said most coyotes avoid people and if you see one in your neighborhood, you shouldn't panic. Human encounters with coyotes and coyote attacks are rare.

Coytoes that don't run away when encountering a person have likely become accustomed to people, said Shannon Dickerson with Humane Action Pittsburgh. This usually happens when a coyote has been fed by people leaving pet food or unsecured garbage outside.

If you see a coyote that isn't afraid of humans, experts say to "haze," or scare, it. That means being loud and large by yelling and waving your arms, making a lot of noise or using hoses or water guns with vinegar and water, Luffey said.

Removing food sources is the most effective way to keep coyotes away, said Madden. Pittsburgh law requires residents to keep their trash in a can with a lid.

Public Safety didn't specify which parks were seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Humane Action Pittsburgh has more tips for dealing with coyotes on its website.