Watch CBS News
Local News

Commonwealth Court upholds ruling blocking Pittsburgh assault weapons ban

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Commonwealth Court upholds ruling blocking Pittsburgh assault weapons ban
Commonwealth Court upholds ruling blocking Pittsburgh assault weapons ban 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania upheld a ruling blocking Pittsburgh's assault weapons ban.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the state Commonwealth Court upheld an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas ruling on Friday.

The court found the city violated state law when it passed a package of gun control ordinances after the Tree of Life mass shooting, the Post-Gazette reports. Some of the laws banned assault weapons.

State law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns. 

In a statement to the Post-Gazette, Mayor Ed Gainey said the city will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. 

"Our city took action after the horrendous, anti-Semitic massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, and the ordinances we passed can save lives," Gainey said. "Despite a devastating spike in gun violence throughout the Commonwealth and the nation, the Pennsylvania General Assembly has not acted to make our communities safer."  

First published on May 30, 2022 / 1:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.