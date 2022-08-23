Couple charged with child endangerment released on bond

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The couple accused in a case involving the severe neglect of their two children have turned themselves into police.

Troopers discovered the kids back in March. The 1-year-old boy was malnourished and developmentally delayed. The 2-year-old girl couldn't stand and could barely speak.

27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson are charged with child endangerment. 

"We're going to be doing everything we can to work with Children's Services and they're going to be putting this child in protective custody and trying to nurture it back to health," said Trooper Steve Limani.

The couple was released on $25,000 bond.  

