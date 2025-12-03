Pittsburgh-area couple accused of bringing children with them to drug deal

A Westmorland County couple was arrested after police said they brought their 2- and 7-year-old children to a drug deal.

Gregory Carvallis and Chelsey Palko face a list of charges, including child endangerment.

According to the criminal complaint, they admitted to officers that they had gone to North Versailles to buy a brick of heroin, which was in their car. The couple was driving a 1990 Ford Bronco on Tuesday evening on Route 30 when police saw them fail to use a turn signal.

"That sounds crazy to me," said Terry Naylor, who lives not far from the former North Huntingdon Rite Aid parking lot where the arrest took place. "Drug deals can go bad at any time, you don't know what's gonna happen, they're unpredictable."

Officers found a 7-year-old girl in the back seat with no seat belt on, and a 2-year-old boy sleeping in the trunk of the car, unrestrained.

"That's dangerous in itself. That puts the kid in danger," Naylor said.

Once police had the car stopped, officers saw the woman in the passenger seat appear to try to hide something, the criminal complaint said. She later admitted to officers that she had hidden a bag of crack cocaine in a body cavity.

"Yeah, that's shocking, desperation, I suppose," said Lauren Obrien. "It's just unbelievable. You can't figure what a parent is thinking when they would do that, take their children with them."

The children are now in the custody of their grandmother, officials said.