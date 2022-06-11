County police arrest suspect following stabbing in Munhall

MUNHALL (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing that took place early this morning.

County police said that 36-year-old Robert Siegel of East Pittsburgh was the person responsible for a stabbing in Munhall that left a man in critical condition.

Just before 2 a.m., Munhall Police were called to a stabbing on Longfellow Drive. Once they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Munhall Police then requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit, who then took over the investigation.

An investigation by those detectives determined that the 36-year-old Siegel was the person responsible.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.

Siegel is currently housed in the Allegheny County Jail.