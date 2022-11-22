Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuations underway as flames pour from Harrison Township Country Pools & Spas store

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HARRISON, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Country Pools & Spas store in Harrison Township. 

Dispatchers said the call for a fire on Freeport Road came in shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Nearby homes and businesses are being evacuated.

kdka-country-pools-spas-fire-harrison-township.png
(Photo provided by Carol Swartzlander)

There have been no injuries reported so far, but the fire isn't under control yet.

It's unclear what started the fire, but a photo shows bright flames and heavy smoke pouring from the store. 

The Hilltop Hose Company #3 is asking people to avoid the area, saying as of 3:30 p.m. that it's still an active scene. 

11/22/2022 - 14:13 - Harrison companies 169, 167, 168, and 110 EMS were alerted to a commercial structure fire at the...

Posted by Hilltop Hose Company #3 on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on November 22, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.