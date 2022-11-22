Evacuations underway as flames pour from Harrison Township Country Pools & Spas store
HARRISON, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Country Pools & Spas store in Harrison Township.
Dispatchers said the call for a fire on Freeport Road came in shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Nearby homes and businesses are being evacuated.
There have been no injuries reported so far, but the fire isn't under control yet.
It's unclear what started the fire, but a photo shows bright flames and heavy smoke pouring from the store.
The Hilltop Hose Company #3 is asking people to avoid the area, saying as of 3:30 p.m. that it's still an active scene.
