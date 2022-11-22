Evacuations underway as flames pour from Harrison Township Country Pools & Spas store

HARRISON, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Country Pools & Spas store in Harrison Township.

Dispatchers said the call for a fire on Freeport Road came in shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Nearby homes and businesses are being evacuated.

(Photo provided by Carol Swartzlander)

There have been no injuries reported so far, but the fire isn't under control yet.

It's unclear what started the fire, but a photo shows bright flames and heavy smoke pouring from the store.

The Hilltop Hose Company #3 is asking people to avoid the area, saying as of 3:30 p.m. that it's still an active scene.

11/22/2022 - 14:13 - Harrison companies 169, 167, 168, and 110 EMS were alerted to a commercial structure fire at the... Posted by Hilltop Hose Company #3 on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

