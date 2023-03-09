Watch CBS News
Councilman Reverend Ricky Burgess reportedly not running for re-election

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It appears that for the first time since 2008, someone else will be representing District 9 in Pittsburgh. 

Councilman Reverend Ricky Burgess is not running for re-election. 

That's according to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Burgess did not file paperwork to get on the May 16 primary ballot by Tuesday's deadline. 

Before this, he hadn't announced whether or not he was planning on running again. 

Burgess has represented a district that includes Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar, Homewood, Larmier, and parts of Point Breeze for 15 years. 

