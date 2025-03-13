Costco to move in after Washington Mall's demolition

Once the old Washington Mall is torn down, Costco will become the anchor tenant.

When Costco takes over the property, which has been empty for more than a decade, it will be one of the biggest stores in southwest Pennsylvania, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area.

"Everyone in the area is pumped up for it," said Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman.

It was the toughest secret to keep, according to Sherman.

"We talk about feasibility studies. Costco is going to come in with their corporate offices and they're going to see will the market support this. They've done that and they're saying yes," Sherman said.

"It speaks volumes of the economic success that we're having here in Washington County," he added.

The news comes two weeks after commissioners announced plans to tear down the former mall that closed 11 years ago. Costco will be a key part in its redevelopment, done entirely with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, and it will bring hundreds of jobs with a starting average wage of $30 per hour with benefits.

"We wanted to be a better steward of the taxpayers' dollars. We want to make sure that we're capitalizing investments," Sherman said.

"The local operators union is going to be doing work on this to demo this, IBEW, Steelworkers, everyone's going to be building this building and demoing this building. In addition to that, in perpetuity, Costco is a great employer and they pay a great wage," Sherman said.

KDKA-TV caught up with people who say they can't wait for Costco.

"I'm very excited about it. I'm from Kirkland, Washington, and that's where Costco originated and I used it on the reg, so hopefully it'll get here soon," one person said.

"I have a big family so having Sam's Club over there actually and just another big membership store would be wonderful. I'd probably have both memberships," another said.

Demolition is set to start in the early summer.