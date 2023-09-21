Costco mattresses recalled after hundreds of consumers reported mold growing on them

About 48,000 mattresses sold at Costco are under recall after hundreds of consumers reported mold growing on them, the Consumer Safety Product Commission said on Thursday.

The mattresses, sold only at Costco stores and on Costco.com, were made by FXI and sold under the Novaform brand name between between January and June of this year. The mattresses were sold at Costco stores in the San Francisco Bay region and the Northwest, as well as online on the retailer's website, with prices ranging from $150 to $750.

Foam inside the mattress could have been exposed to water during manufacturing, allowing mold to develop — a potential health risk to people who are allergic to mold or who have compromised immune systems or damaged lungs. FXI received 541 reports from consumers of mold on the mattresses, according to the CPSC.

The recalled items are the Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and Novaform DreamAway 8-inch mattresses. The first mattress has a blue base with "Novaform" printed in white letters, while the DreamAway has a gray base with "Novaform" in white letters.

Costco is also directly reaching out to people who purchased the mattresses to alert them to the recall.

How to get a refund or replacement

The CPSC said consumers should contact FXI for either a full refund or a free replacement mattress, including free delivery of the new mattress and pick up and disposal of the recalled item.

To get the refund or replacement, consumers should call FXI at (888) 886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday to talk with a customer service representative.

You'll also need the so-called law tag from your mattress, FXI said. The law tag will determine whether your mattress is covered by the recall, as they were manufactured in FXI's San Bernardino, California, facility between January 2 and April 30 for the ComfortGrande and between January 30 and April 30 for the DreamAway model.

Mattresses made in other facilities aren't affected, the company said.

FXI, based in Radnor, Pa., designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, with its brands also including Molecule and SleepInnovations. The company operates 34 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Mexico, according to its website.

Mattresses that are recalled

Below are the mattress sizes and models that are subject to the recall.

DreamAway 8" Mattress ITM/ART # Price Twin 1698562 $160 Full 1698564 $210 Twin 1698562 $150 Full 1698564 $200