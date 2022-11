GLASSPORT (KDKA) - The coroner is on the scene of a crash near the Mansfield Bridge in Glassport.

Dispatch has confirmed to KDKA that the crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m.

Allegheny County Police are investigating a crash near the Mansfield Bridge in Glassport. Coroner is on scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mLTtcOALU3 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 24, 2022

It's not known right now how many vehicles were involved.

We have reached out to police and are awaiting more information.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details