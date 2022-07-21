Coroner called to crash in Hopewell Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coroner has been called to a crash in Beaver County.

Officials are at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the area of Brodhead Road and Cherry Way near the Hopewell Shopping Center in Hopewell Township.

The call came in around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.