Coroner called to crash in Hopewell Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coroner has been called to a crash in Beaver County.
Officials are at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the area of Brodhead Road and Cherry Way near the Hopewell Shopping Center in Hopewell Township.
The call came in around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
