Corey O'Connor to be sworn in as Pittsburgh's 62nd mayor on Monday

Monday starts a new era in Pittsburgh politics. Mayor-elect Corey O'Connor will be sworn in as the 62nd mayor of the city of Pittsburgh.

Going into the weekend, his team is putting the final touches in place for the inauguration on Monday.

Sunday will start the process of moving into the job of leading Pittsburgh in the new year. O'Connor and his family will visit the office his late father Bob O'Connor served in 20 years ago.

"I think it won't hit me until we get to the ceremony. It will be tough to get through at times, but I think you should be emotional," Mayor-elect O'Connor said about serving in the same role as his father.

Monday will start with O'Connor going back to the office with his cabinet for his first official arrival at the office.

"We've put together a really good team. Worked with some council members over the past few weeks about getting started and hitting the ground running on some of the major things that we want," O'Connor said about his cabinet.

Then comes the first in a day of ceremonies. At 10, O'Connor will join the inauguration of city council members at the City-County Building. O'Connor will become the mayor at 1 p.m. The inauguration ceremony will include speakers, musical performances, an oath of office and an inaugural address.

"I think Monday is going to be a very beautiful, special day for Corey and for our family and for the city of Pittsburgh. I think he's ready to get going," said Pittsburgh's future first lady, Katie O'Connor.

To end the night, there will be an inauguration celebration with more remarks from Corey O'Connor. While Sunday's event is private, everything on Monday is open to the public.

"This is their office. I think having them present for the ceremony is something historic and also at night, come and celebrate our great city together," Corey O'Connor said about having the public be part of the day.

KDKA-TV will have coverage of the inauguration ceremonies on Monday on air and online.