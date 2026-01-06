Corey O'Connor begins first full day as mayor of Pittsburgh

Corey O'Connor is into his first full day as Pittsburgh's mayor. He's promising growth and a future of stability for residents.

True to a campaign pledge, O'Connor began day one outside, walking the same streets Pittsburgh students use to get to school.

The mayor started his morning in Squirrel Hill, traveling the route children take each day to Colfax Elementary School. He says understanding what families experience firsthand is critical to making the city safer.

"I think it's important for us to know," said O'Connor. "We want every kid to get to school safely, and this is stuff we can control outside of the schools. So, this is something important we wanted to do."

During the walk, O'Connor met with a family living along Beechwood Boulevard whose children, ages 8 and 10, walk to school on their own. Their biggest concern is a busy intersection without a crossing guard.

"The kids walk to school themselves every day," said Molly, a parent who lives along Beechwood Boulevard. "The thing I worry about is the intersection at Douglas and Beechwood. There's no crossing guard."

After meeting with the mayor, she said she felt reassured that her concerns were being taken seriously.

"It makes me feel like he really values his constituents and the families in Pittsburgh and wants to help us get our kids to school safely," Molly said.

O'Connor says improving infrastructure is one way his administration plans to address those concerns.

"When it comes to infrastructure, better signage, narrowing a lane if need be to make sure it's safe for kids to get to school, then we have to do it," said O'Connor.

The mayor says listening to residents is important for his administration as he works toward goals of economic growth, public safety, and financial stability.

Later in the morning, O'Connor headed to the Hill District, where he met with Pittsburgh City Council President R. Daniel Lavelle to discuss development opportunities in the neighborhood.

"We will have a good conversation about priorities and how we move the development of the greater Hill District forward," said Lavelle. "Council can't function without a strong administration, and the administration needs a strong partner in Council. We're here this morning to build on the relationship we've had."

O'Connor's first day continues with meetings with staff and cabinet members, a visit with police, a stop at a senior center Downtown, and the signing of an executive order, all part of getting up to speed on challenges ahead.