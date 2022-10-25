Watch CBS News
Local News

Coraopolis Police officers surprise 4-year-old girl with birthday greetings

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Coraopolis Police officers surprise 4-year-old girl with birthday greetings
Coraopolis Police officers surprise 4-year-old girl with birthday greetings 00:34

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) -- A little girl in Coraopolis recently got the birthday surprise of a lifetime!

Two Coraopolis Police officers stopped to see little Theresa Kelley in celebration of her 4th birthday.

Theresa has been sick with bowel issues for most of her life, but she really loves police officers.

She dressed up as an officer and hung a police-themed birthday banner on the porch of her home.

Officer Short and Sergeant Litterini say were happy to stop by and make her birthday a little brighter.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 1:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.