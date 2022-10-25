Coraopolis Police officers surprise 4-year-old girl with birthday greetings

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) -- A little girl in Coraopolis recently got the birthday surprise of a lifetime!

Two Coraopolis Police officers stopped to see little Theresa Kelley in celebration of her 4th birthday.

Theresa has been sick with bowel issues for most of her life, but she really loves police officers.

She dressed up as an officer and hung a police-themed birthday banner on the porch of her home.

Officer Short and Sergeant Litterini say were happy to stop by and make her birthday a little brighter.