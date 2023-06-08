Cooling towers imploded at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two cooling towers in Greene County came down during a planned implosion on Thursday.

The two cooling towers at the former Hatfield's Ferry Power Station in Carmichaels sat along the Monongahela River for decades. One was 500 feet tall, the other 550 feet.

The implosion was part of the dismantling and removal of the old coal-fired power plant that stopped operations back in 2013. Three emissions stacks came down earlier this year in March.

Crews will be tearing the building down on that site later this year.

