Watch CBS News
Local News

Emission stacks torn down at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Three emission stacks torn down at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station
Three emission stacks torn down at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station 00:21

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (KDKA) -  An implosion took place at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station near Masontown in Greene County Saturday morning.

First Energy said the three emissions stacks had to come down, as the shuttered power plant is being removed, and the property will be renovated for future developments.

Two other cooling towers and a boiler house will be torn down later this year.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 8:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.