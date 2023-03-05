Emission stacks torn down at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station
CARMICHAELS, Pa. (KDKA) - An implosion took place at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station near Masontown in Greene County Saturday morning.
First Energy said the three emissions stacks had to come down, as the shuttered power plant is being removed, and the property will be renovated for future developments.
Two other cooling towers and a boiler house will be torn down later this year.
