Cloudy skies and cool temperatures linger around Pittsburgh Saturday ahead of warmer temperatures and storms chances next week

A slow-moving upper level low continues to slowly drift northward along the East Coast this weekend, and is even pivoting back to the west early Saturday morning. Western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia are on the western end of this system, with a cool northerly flow aloft and at the surface, which will help keep temperatures below normal on Saturday into Sunday. Lingering low level clouds are expected to continue all day, with perhaps a few breaks later in the evening on Saturday. A chance for some light rain and/or drizzle will also continue through 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, especially for areas southeast of Pittsburgh into the Laurel Highlands and Ridges, but total precipitation amounts will be very light.

Overnight into Sunday morning, the low cloud deck will slowly erode from west to east allowing for some partial clearing. Areas west of I-79 will have the better chance at some clearing skies, while low clouds will persist longer over the eastern half of our forecast areas. Where clouds do clear, temperatures will easily drop into the low 30s with the possibility of a light freeze in some areas Sunday morning. Patchy, dense fog will also develop and lead to reduced visibility, especially in low elevation spots and river valleys.

The fog will mix out through the morning on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and milder conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the upper 50s to low 60s, which is normal for this time of year. High pressure will be in place across the region, then move east Sunday evening into Sunday night allowing for the return of warmer air and some moisture from the southwest. This push of warm air and limited moisture will lead to a chance of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a strong cold front expected to move across the region. There will be strong winds increasing with height above the ground, but the winds will not be turning much in the lowest levels of the atmosphere which should keep the threat of rotating storms and tornadoes low. Damaging wind gusts with lines and clusters of storms will still be possible, depending on how much clearing we see and if temperatures warm up enough during the day. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK, has placed the southern half of our area in a level 2 out 5 "Slight Risk" for severe storms.

A cooler and windy pattern looks to settle in toward the middle portion of next week, with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday below normal. Lingering showers are expected on Tuesday, and a few snowflakes or graupel pellets could mix in as well Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Another freeze is likely Thursday morning, before an abrupt pattern shift to warmer conditions next weekend with the possibility of more showers and storms.

