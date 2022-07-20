Cooking with Rania: Old Bay Shrimp Boil
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No need to go to the beach, Rania Harris is bringing it to you with this seafood recipe.
Old Bay Shrimp Boil
Ingredients:
- 8 cups water
- 12 ounce bottle pale beer
- 1/3 cup old Bay seasoning
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 pound small red potatoes cut into halves
- 1 large sweet onion – sliced
- 4 garlic cloves - peeled
- 1 pound Kielbasa sausage cut into 2-inch pieces
- 4 ears corn, husked and cut into halves
- 2 pounds peeled large shrimp – deveined
- 1 lemon - cut into wedges
Directions:
In a very large pot (12-quart) combine the water, beer, Old Bay seasoning and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the potatoes, onions and garlic and cook for 8 minutes.
Add the sliced Kielbasa Sausage and cook for another 5 minutes.
Add the corn and cook for 7 minutes. Make sure to gently stir everything together after each addition of ingredients.
Stir in the shrimp and cook until pink, about 3 minutes. Be careful not to overcook the shrimp.
Once done, carefully drain the cooking liquid and then turn out the shrimp boil onto a very large platter or onto a table that has been lined with brown butcher paper.
Sprinkle with additional Old Bay seasoning, if desired. Serve with lemon wedges, rustic bread and cold beer.
Serves: 4 - 6
