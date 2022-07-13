Cooking with Rania: Heirloom Tomato and Nectarine Salad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's nectarine season, so Rania Harris is using them in a summer-themed salad that you'll love for dinner tonight!

Heirloom Tomato and Nectarine Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons shelled roasted pistachios

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

12 large basil leaves roughly chopped

2 sprigs fresh thyme, stems removed

1 large clove of garlic

Crushed red pepper flakes to taste

Sea salt to taste

2 ½ cups multicolored grape tomatoes, cut into halves

3 nectarines, cut into wedges

2 large balls Burrata cheese, roughly torn

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, for garnish

Fleur de Sel, to finish the salad

Directions:

In a food processor, combine the olive oil, pistachios, vinegar, honey, basil, thyme, garlic, red pepper flakes, a pinch of salt and then pulse until finely ground for about one minute.

Place the tomatoes and nectarines in two separate small bowls. Dress each with the pistachio purée and toss gently to coat. Allow to marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes.

When ready to serve, decoratively arrange the tomatoes and nectarines on a platter and tuck in the Burrata cheese. Garnish with additional basil leaves and chopped chives. Sprinkle the entire salad with just a bit of Fleur de Sel to finish.

Serves: 4