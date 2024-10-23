3 contractors injured while working on new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal

Pittsburgh International Airport hopes new terminal will cut down on lines

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three contractors working on the new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal were injured when the driver of a pick-up truck hit a scissor lift on Wednesday, officials said.

Bob Kerlik, the spokesperson for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, said the contract workers were injured after the truck hit the lift, causing it to tip over around 4 p.m.

Two workers on the lift and the driver of the truck were taken to local hospitals for evaluations. The driver of the truck is being evaluated for a medical incident. Officials said all three were conscious and speaking with first responders after the crash.

"Safety and security are always the top priority at the Allegheny County Airport Authority and our safety teams are investigating the incident. Airport operations were unaffected," Kerlik said in a statement.

Earlier this year, airport officials said the $1.4 billion terminal project is on schedule. The terminal will have a centralized arrivals and departures hall, a new security area and outdoor terraces. Officials added that when you fly into Pittsburgh, baggage claim will be closer and more efficient.

More than a dozen new restaurants and stores are set to come to the airport as part of the new terminal. Plans for other new stores are still in the works, the airport said in July.

In 2023, leaders estimated the new terminal will generate 14,00 direct and indirect jobs and contribute an estimated $2.5 billion to the local economy. The new terminal is scheduled to open in 2025, but an exact opening date is unknown at this time.