Officials tour Pittsburgh International Airport's new terminal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The new passenger terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport is getting closer to completion.

Officials say the new facility will be better suited to western Pennsylvania and the flying public.

"Welcome to what is an unbelievable investment we're making in this community, in the future of Pittsburgh," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald led a tour of dignitaries and others into and around the sprawling and still very active construction site.

"The whole passenger experience is going to be unbelievable," he said.

One of the first things you notice is the cavernous entrance to the terminal, built to look like Pittsburgh with steel made in Pittsburgh.

"It replicates what Pittsburgh is. The rolling hills -- built, again, when I say by Pittsburghers, with Pittsburghers, with Pittsburgh steel, over 16,000 tons of steel," Fitzgerald said.

A key component of the new terminal is how it's constructed. Some of it was inspired by the design of famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

"It's literally being built by the airlines, the gas revenues and other things we've done over the years," Fitzgerald said.

One thing officials say passengers will notice is the new terminal's terraces.

"Associated with the new terminal building, we'll have four outdoor spaces, outdoor terraces. Two of those will be accessible from land side," said Paul Hoback, the chief development officer at Allegheny County Airport Authority.

Officials say when you fly into Pittsburgh, baggage claim will be closer and more efficient.

"Your bags will probably beat you to the baggage claim or be there right after you arrive," Hoback said.

What's going to happen to the old terminal? That has yet to be determined. There is word it might be repurposed and if not, it will be demolished. As for when the new terminal will be open, it's expected to welcome passengers in March of 2025.