Guests sign final steel beam for new terminal project at Pittsburgh International Airport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was party at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday afternoon, celebrating the ongoing construction for the new terminal project.

More than 120 people attended the ceremony, and each of them had a chance to sign the final steel beam for the framework.

The beam will be placed at the top of the terminal rooftop this summer.

This is all part of a $1.4 billion modernization process at the airport.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 1:14 AM

