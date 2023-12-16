Contractor charged for abandoning work on abandoned house after getting paid
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local contractor is charged with taking a church's money for a project but never finishing it.
First Baptist Church in Jeannette allegedly paid Lee Dobies a $6,000 down payment to tear down a nearby abandoned house.
Instead, prosecutors say he took items of value from the home and then said he didn't have the equipment to complete the project.
