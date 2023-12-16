Contractor charged for abandoning work on abandoned house after getting paid

Contractor charged for abandoning work on Jeannette church after getting paid

Contractor charged for abandoning work on Jeannette church after getting paid

Contractor charged for abandoning work on Jeannette church after getting paid

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local contractor is charged with taking a church's money for a project but never finishing it.

First Baptist Church in Jeannette allegedly paid Lee Dobies a $6,000 down payment to tear down a nearby abandoned house.

Instead, prosecutors say he took items of value from the home and then said he didn't have the equipment to complete the project.