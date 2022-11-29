Contractor accused of stealing $250K arrested

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor accused of stealing over $250,000 is in custody, the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

Jason Pirl was wanted after multiple victims in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties said they paid him for projects he never started.

After several investigations, the sheriff's office said deputies found Pirl in a parking lot in Smithton. They said they believe he'd been living out of his vehicle in an attempt to hide.

🚨Man accused of thefts amounting over $250K in custody‼️ This morning, Deputies with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s... Posted by Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

One victim told KDKA-TV last year that Pril never did the work he was paid for and sent multiple text messages saying he'd had a heart attack, been exposed to COVID-19 and had a death in the family.

The sheriff's office said Pirl will be held in the Westmoreland County Prison on multiple warrants.