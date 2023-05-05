Watch CBS News
Local News

Consumer alert issued for sewage leak at Dormont CVS

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A CVS in Dormont was hit with a consumer alert for an active sewage leak. 

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the CVS on West Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. 

The inspector said raw sewage and "toilet paper pulp" were found in the parking lot around the clean outs. 

The Health Department said the store needs to clean up and disinfect the affected area immediately.

When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated. 

First published on May 5, 2023 / 7:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.