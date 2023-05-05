Consumer alert issued for sewage leak at Dormont CVS

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A CVS in Dormont was hit with a consumer alert for an active sewage leak.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for the CVS on West Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday.

The inspector said raw sewage and "toilet paper pulp" were found in the parking lot around the clean outs.

The Health Department said the store needs to clean up and disinfect the affected area immediately.

When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.