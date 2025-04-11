Construction worker falls through roof of banquet center in Lawrence County

A construction worker was taken to the hospital after falling through the roof of a banquet center in Lawrence County.

Neshannock police said first responders were dispatched to the New England Banquet Center on Wilmington Road around 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a 23-year-old fell through the roof while he was working on it. Because of the weather, a medical helicopter couldn't fly him, so he was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

His status is unknown, police say.

