Construction set to begin this week on multiple major Pittsburgh area roadways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than $480 million is being allocated for road projects across western Pennsylvania mostly in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties.

That includes work on some pretty major roads and many of those projects begin on Monday.

RELATED: What construction projects can Pittsburgh-area drivers expect this year?

This summer people will notice one project ending and another beginning on I-79 by the Neville Island Bridge.

PennDOT will complete the work from the bridge to the split with the Parkway North.

Another phase will continue with the S-bends to the south of the bridge and that includes a crossover like last summer. Essentially, the opposite is where the northbound traffic will be crossing over to the southbound.

Also, starting on Monday night, PennDOT will install single-lane restrictions from Churchill to Monroeville on the Parkway East as part of a $70 million project to preserve the road and address the six bridges on that stretch.

A lot of this work will be done at night and they will be maintaining two lanes of traffic.

For those who travel on Route 28, there is some good news!

According to PennDOT, they're working to finish up work between Harmarville and Russelton which ends years of work on the road.