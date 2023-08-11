Construction closes Greentree Road in Scott Township all weekend

Construction closes Greentree Road in Scott Township all weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Greentree Road in Scott Township is closed this weekend for construction work.

PennDOT said the road closed Friday at 6 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. Greentree Road is closed in both directions between Old Washington Pike and Hope Hollow Road for concrete patching.

Officials said traffic will be detoured. You can the detours below.

West/East of the closure

From Greentree Road, take Route 50 eastbound

Turn right onto Hope Hollow Road

Follow Hope Hollow Road back to Greentree Road

End detour