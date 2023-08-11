Construction closes Greentree Road in Scott Township all weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Greentree Road in Scott Township is closed this weekend for construction work.
PennDOT said the road closed Friday at 6 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. Greentree Road is closed in both directions between Old Washington Pike and Hope Hollow Road for concrete patching.
Officials said traffic will be detoured. You can the detours below.
West/East of the closure
From Greentree Road, take Route 50 eastbound
Turn right onto Hope Hollow Road
Follow Hope Hollow Road back to Greentree Road
End detour
