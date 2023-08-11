Watch CBS News
Construction closes Greentree Road in Scott Township all weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Greentree Road in Scott Township is closed this weekend for construction work.

PennDOT said the road closed Friday at 6 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. Greentree Road is closed in both directions between Old Washington Pike and Hope Hollow Road for concrete patching. 

Officials said traffic will be detoured. You can the detours below.

West/East of the closure
From Greentree Road, take Route 50 eastbound
Turn right onto Hope Hollow Road
Follow Hope Hollow Road back to Greentree Road
End detour

First published on August 11, 2023 / 7:44 PM

