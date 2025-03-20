Watch CBS News
Local News

Train car derails in Fayette County, cuts down power line

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Train derailment in Fayette County cuts down utility pole
Train derailment in Fayette County cuts down utility pole 00:26

Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Fayette County. 

The derailment happened in the area of Water Street and Peach Street. 

According to the Connellsville mayor, one car from a CSX train jumped the tracks and cut down a utility pole. 

First Energy's outage map shows a small power outage in the area. 

No injuries have been reported but Water Street will remain closed until the crash can be cleaned up. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as it develops.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.