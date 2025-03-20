Train car derails in Fayette County, cuts down power line

Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Fayette County.

The derailment happened in the area of Water Street and Peach Street.

According to the Connellsville mayor, one car from a CSX train jumped the tracks and cut down a utility pole.

First Energy's outage map shows a small power outage in the area.

No injuries have been reported but Water Street will remain closed until the crash can be cleaned up.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest as it develops.