Connellsville community says final goodbye to K-9 Ambroos during his last ride

Connellsville community says final goodbye to K9 Ambroos during his last ride

The Connellsville community lined the streets on Saturday to say their final goodbyes to K-9 Officer Ambroos.

K-9 Ambroos had been battling cancer over the last few months and officially retired from the force on March 24. The disease had rapidly spread, and the department said to avoid unnecessary suffering, a decision was made to lay Officer Ambroos to rest.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers issued a last call thanking Officer Ambroos for his dedicated service. The last call can be listened to here.

Following the last ride, Ambroos died "peacefully" at the veterinarian's office surrounded by those he loved, according to the department's Facebook page.