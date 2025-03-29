Watch CBS News
Connellsville community says final goodbye to K-9 Ambroos during his last ride

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
The Connellsville community lined the streets on Saturday to say their final goodbyes to K-9 Officer Ambroos.

K-9 Ambroos had been battling cancer over the last few months and officially retired from the force on March 24. The disease had rapidly spread, and the department said to avoid unnecessary suffering, a decision was made to lay Officer Ambroos to rest.

k9-ambroos-2.png
Connellsville Police K9 Unit

Fayette County 911 dispatchers issued a last call thanking Officer Ambroos for his dedicated service. The last call can be listened to here.

Following the last ride, Ambroos died "peacefully" at the veterinarian's office surrounded by those he loved, according to the department's Facebook page.

